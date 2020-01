Hannah Whitish scored hit six threes and scored 20 points to help lead the Nebraska women's basketball team to a win over Michigan on Sunday.

The final score was 74-71.

A key three pointer by Nicea Eliely helped solidify the win for the Big Red. She hit a season-high three from long distance.

Nebraska is now 11-1 on their home court. They have another home game Wednesday when they host the Purdue Boilermakers.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.