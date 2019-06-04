Husker running back Maurice Washington cited for possession of drug paraphernalia

Husker running back Maurice Washington was cited by University of Nebraska police on Tuesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia.

UNLPD said they were called to the University Suites, located at 1780 R Street, early Tuesday morning on a strong smell of marijuana.

The address where the citation took place is also the same address listed for Washington on court documents in another case.

UNLPD said it was Washington’s dorm room officers were called to.

Washington,19, was cited with possession or use of drug paraphernalia after an officer found a pipe with marijuana residue, but no marijuana was found, police said.

The University of Nebraska Athletic Department released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and are addressing it.”

Washington is also currently facing charges out of California under the state's revenge porn law, as well as possession of child pornography.

Washington is slated to be back in court in California on June 12.

