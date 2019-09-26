Husker Coach Scott Frost to size up the Ohio State showdown

The Big Ten road gets a little bigger this week as the Huskers gear up for hosting an undefeated Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska returns home for the prime-time showdown against the fifth-ranked Buckeyes Saturday. The game is set to kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska will take the field with a 3-1 overall record, and a 1-0 Big Ten mark after a come-from-behind 42-38 victory over Illinois last weekend.

Ohio State rumbles into Lincoln with the momentum from a 4-0 start after demolishing Miami of Ohio 76-5 on Saturday.

Husker Coach Scott Frost meets with the media at approximately 10:45 Thursday morning with his thoughts on the fight ahead.