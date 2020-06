Papillion-La Vista South grad and Nebraska outfielder Aaron Polensky has signed a contract with the New York Yankees.

Polensky told WOWT he felt that signing with the Yankees gave him his best opportunity to move up through the minor league system, grow as a play and eventually complete his dream of making it to the major leagues.

