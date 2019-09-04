Hunting near collapsed grain bins is illegal, officials say

Teal hunting season began on Sept. 1, and Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources wants to make hunters aware of a recent baiting issue caused by the March flood.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, hunting waterfowl near grain bins that have collapsed from the flood in southwestern and western parts of Iowa is against the law.

Hunting near the bins is considered hunting over bait, which means that the spilled grain has attracted the waterfowl near the area you are hunting in this case, according to a release.

“We have been taking a lot of calls about baiting and the collapsed grain bins and my advice would be to review information on waterfowl and baiting and then don’t put yourself in a situation where you are hunting over bait,” said Brain Smith, law enforcement district supervisor for Southwest Iowa.

According to the release, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have oversight on waterfowl hunting due to the bird’s migratory nature. Officials urge those with questions regarding baiting, wildlife food plots, harvesting, and post-harvesting agriculture crops to visit their page.

