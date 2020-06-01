Hundreds in GI participate in peaceful protest

Joining others across the Tri-Cities, hundreds of people in Grand Island marched, chanted and held a moment of silence to support the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Protesters held a ten minute moment of silence, lying on the ground with their hands behind their backs in honor of George Floyd. (Source: Kelsey Dickeson, KSNB)

Protesters lined Locust Street just outside Pizza Hut, holding handmade signs that read "End Institutionalized Racism" and "Silence Puts You On The Wrong Size Of History."

One sign detailed a man's personal ties to the protest, reading "My Uncle's Life Was Taken By A Cop. All Lives Matter!!"

"The police work for us. We fund the police. If they're going to be handling the situations that they are now, it's unfair. It's not fair," said Arlenne Rodriguez, one of the protest organizers.

The group then marched to Pioneer Park, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice No Peace" as they walked.

Hundreds more joined along the way. Organizers guessed around 400 people attended.

Protesters then held a ten minute moment of silence, lying on their stomachs with hands behind their backs. Organizers said the action was in honor of George Floyd, who died in police custody last Tuesday.

"He was held down in handcuffs for nine minutes and couldn't breathe. We can't even imagine what that was like," said Kerry Garcia, another protest organizer.

Garcia said they want to spark change, and have their voices heard.

"We do feel the injustice, and we wanted to show how we can come together and spread that peace, and show that love and still stand up for our convictions without all the criminal activity," Garcia said.

Organizers emphasized that Grand Island police played a big part in making the event a peaceful protest.

They said police offered assistance if there was any trouble, and even directed traffic to ensure everyone's safety.