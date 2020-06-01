Protests continue as 9pm Lincoln curfew begins

A curfew is in effect for the second straight night in Lincoln. And once again, protesters are refusing to go home.

Hundreds of protesters are marching down the middle of O Street in downtown Lincoln. (Source: Ellis Wiltsey)

So far Monday night, demonstrations have been peaceful. Lincoln Police have a less visible presence than Sunday night. Instead of standing in front of the County/City Building in face shields and riot gear, law enforcement appear to be inside watching through the windows. Officers also have cruisers parked a distance away.

Hundreds of protesters marched down the middle of O Street in downtown Lincoln Monday evening. This is the fourth straight night of protests about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protesters started at the State Capitol, continued down O Street and resumed at the County/City Building.

This group is smaller than Sunday's protest, but still comprised of hundreds of people. The group is chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Hands Up, Don't Shoot." People have signs and megaphones.

Earlier in the evening Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird could be seen talking with several protesters.



