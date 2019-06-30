Hundreds lose power as temperatures soar

More than 1,600 OPPD customers lost power as temeperatures soared to dangerous levels for the second day in a row.

OPPD expects service to be restored by 2 p.m. barring unforeseen issues.

The problem is a circuit lockout that happened Saturday night at 11:46 p.m. Affected customers are located in an area from 107th to 120th streets, Blondo to West Dodge Road.

OPPD dispatched troubleshooters who were able to restore partial circuit by 1:14 a.m., however, after doing more investigating, they discovered an underground fault and bad underground cable. This repair work takes longer.

Due to the extreme heat expected Sunday, OPPD urges impacted customers to take safety precautions.

