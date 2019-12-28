Humane Society wraps-up 2019 with a thank you

As 2019 comes to an end the Nebraska Humane Society is taking time to thank all those who helped over the past year – especially those who adopted pets.

A thank you from the Nebraska Humane Society.

The thanks also extend to volunteers and those who offer donations and support.

The year in adoptions placed Drax. His adopter wrote, “He is fitting in quite well and we're so happy to have him. We lost our beloved Rottweiler the week of Christmas and took some time to heal before we started seeking a new companion but saw Max (now Drax) on the NHS website. We came to meet him and the whole family instantly fell in love. Here he is now, partaking in his favorite new activity- cuddling on the couch.”

Then there’s Heidi. She was a behavior modification dog. It took her adopter, “a day before she finally warmed up to me. Heidi has been the best dog I could ask for. She is full of life and has a unique personality. I am currently in the United States Army and I can say for certain this dog has my back no matter what. If there is one thing I can say about adopting a diamond dog it's this: the dogs do appreciate the time and effort you put into them. They will love you unconditionally when you do finally click and you will love them even more.”

Tess’ adopter said, “We are so grateful to have Tess in our lives. She graciously shares her home with six other rescue cats and a rescue Sheltie. She's a very tiny girl with the personality of a lion. She wraps her paws around my neck every morning for a hug. What a fantastic little girl.”

And there was Anna, an alum who starred in the production of Mice and Men at the Omaha Community playhouse. “Thank you for allowing us to adopt such an awesome dog from your establishment about three years ago. Everyone loves her and she plays her part so well.”

A whole new year of adoptions is just ahead.