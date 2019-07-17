Humane Society warns pet owners of consequences when leaving your animal outside

The Nebraska Human Society warns the community to keep your animals safe from the excessive heat during these next months or face a citation.

According to the NHS, they have dealt with 4 dogs dying due to heat-related issues. The dogs were left outside with no shade, water or shelter.

Four dog owners have been issued citations under the Omaha City Ordinance, “Care and maintenance. It shall be unlawful for any person keeping or harboring any animal to fail, refuse, or neglect to provide such animal with proper food, drink, shade, shelter, physical maintenance, and veterinary care.”

According to the NHS, hot temperatures may lead to your pets suffering from heatstroke, organ failure or even death.

The NHS urges pet owners to bring their animals inside to avoid the heat and if you notice an animal suffering to call 402-444-7800.

