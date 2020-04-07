Humane Society investigates kittens purchased from home with COVID-19 case

The new owner of a cute kitten may be in for an ugly surprise. A Nebraska Humane Society investigation into alleged animal neglect uncovered a possible threat to humans.

Animal control officers need protection from more than a bite or scratch. Possible contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus is now on their minds.

Misty Binau an Animal Control Officer said, “Now we’re using these to go to homes where it not only protects us from the other diseases that can be there but the COVID -19.”

An animal control officer had to use protective gear on an animal neglect call.

Steve Glandt, V.P. of the NHS said, “This illustrates how our animal control officers are also on the front line of this.”

Vice president of field operations, Steve Glandt says a person positive for coronavirus provided two kittens to two unsuspecting pet lovers. One of them who called in the report knows that now but a second kitty taker is likely unaware.

Glandt said, “In the area of 60th and Ames if they got a kitten in the last couple of days, they may want to contact their doctor just to make sure.”

Responding to animal complaint calls the officers often are in contact with people.

Even though they usually wear gloves after handling a case animal control officers need hand sanitizer, and they’re running low on their supply at the Nebraska Humane Society.

Brickway Brewery provided about a week’s worth.

Kelli Brown with Animal Control said, “We’re also picking up animals, decease animals so they have a pretty dirty job and this is definitely something we go through pretty quickly.”

But there’s a growing supply of abandoned pets like this little dog left on the humane society doorstep.

Pam Wiese with the NHS said, “I think that we’re worried that the economy may play a role, people may feel they can no longer take care of their animals.”

While coronavirus is a human fear it’s having collateral affect how animal control officers respond and the Humane Society response to abandoned pets.

The Humane Society hopes someone who picked up a kitten advertised on Facebook can be identified. They just want to suggest they call their doctor. The number to contact the humane society is 402-905-3411.

