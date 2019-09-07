Humane Society highlights the upcoming Walk for the Animals

The Nebraska Humane Society's wants to draw your attention to the Walk for the Animals coming up at the end of the month. It's billed as a healthy way for both you and your best friend to spend a morning and it will help homeless animals.

It's just like other walks but this one lets you join your best friend - although a dog is not required for you to participate.

If you visit the NHS website, you can register and reserve an official walk t-shirt. If you use the code: gettinready2019 you can get $7 discount.

Then it's a fun morning on the Keystone Trail.

You can build your own web page with your dog or cat to raise funds for prizes and the gratitude of all the animals. You can even create your own team and walk in a crowd the day of the event. Or you can raise funds as a cat napper if you can't attend the event.

The walk is September 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Full details are on the NHS website.

Walking is so good for you and your dog but in this case it's also good for thousands of homeless animals.