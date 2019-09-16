Human trafficking operation nets six arrests

A multi-agency detail targeting human trafficking operating out of a hotel has been capped by the arrests of six suspects.

Authorities have announced the following charges:



Trihung H. Huynh, 74, Enticement

Justin M. Sammons, 48, Enticement

Zachary L. Cary, 40, Solicitation Yousuf A. Khan, 43, Solicitation

Devon Briggs, 25, Solicitation

Angel A. Valladares, 29, Solicitation

The Lincoln Police Department partnered with the FBI, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Omaha Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol for the operation.

Four women were contacted and were connected with advocates to determine if they were being trafficked and what resources they were in need of.

Two of the men, Huynh and Sammons, were arrested for enticement by electronic device after agreeing to meet to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Four men, Cary, Khan, Briggs, and Valladares, were arrested for soliciting a prostitute. Briggs was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine. Valladares was also arrested for possession of over 16 oz of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of suspected methamphetamine.