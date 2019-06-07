Huawei smartphones to no longer come with Facebook, Instagram app

Huawei smartphones will no longer feature Facebook and its associated apps.

The social media giant announced Friday it's suspending the provision of software to Huawei that allowed its devices to come pre-installed with apps including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Facebook is the latest American company to respond to Washington's blacklisting of the Chinese tech firm.

Huawei was blacklisted by the U.S. last month after the Trump administration claimed the company's technology could be used by China for spying.

Huawei has denied that it poses a risk.

People who already own Huawei smartphones with those apps won't be affected by the suspension.

Huawei is the second biggest smartphone brand in the world.

However, some wireless carriers have delayed the launch of some of the company's latest devices due to a U.S. export ban.

