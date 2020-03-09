How to tell the difference between COVID-19, flu, and allergies

As more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the Omaha-metro and beyond, many more have been afflicted with influenza this year. Throw allergy sufferers into the mix, and similar symptoms can make complying with official requests to self-assess very difficult.

No doubt the flu is serious stuff. This season alone, the CDC reports that at least 20,000 deaths have been attributed to influenza. Meanwhile, more coronavirus cases are being reported every day.

While officials urge the public to be vigilant about possible signs of coronavirus, similar symptoms can create confusion about what might be the cause.

And with the weekend's warm weather bringing strong winds with it, allergy sufferers may also grow concerned.

Here's how to tell the difference between the three:

Allergy symptoms

runny nose, stuffy nose, and sneezing

wheezing, shortness of breath

cough

rashes

fatigue

headache

nausea and vomiting

fever

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that the following are symptoms of allergies

Flu symptoms

fever, or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

The CDC reports that influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death. The following are symptoms of the flu.

COVID-19 symptoms

cough

fever

shortness of breath

May appear 2-14 days after exposure

The CDC reports the following as symptoms of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) also includes the following in their list of COVID-19 symptoms:

