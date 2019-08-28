How to score $10 tickets to 'Hamilton' in Omaha

Omaha Performing Arts said Wednesday it is planning a digital lottery for those hoping to snag $10 tickets to upcoming performances of "Hamilton."

According to an OPA release, the lottery for the first show — on Tuesday, Sept. 10 — will run from 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 to 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Further lotteries will be open at similar intervals throughout the popular Broadway show's Omaha run, the release states.

Lottery winners will be able to purchase up to two tickets online — using a special emailed code — before 4 p.m. on the day before the performance.

No purchase is necessary to enter the lottery, but only one entry is allowed per person.

"Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded," the release states.

To enter, or to find further rules and restrictions, use the official "Hamilton" app, or visit HamiltonMusical.com.