How Memorial Day will be different this year for Omaha

Social distancing continues to put a damper on the spring holidays. Memorial Day is just days away.

For many of us, Memorial Day is spent at cemeteries -- visiting loved ones no longer with us and honoring the men and women who served this country. When you arrive this year, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Social distancing rules are in effect and some cemeteries will limit the number of people allowed in at once. On top of that, many social gatherings have been canceled.

But Memorial Day is also a time many take to be with their families.

Going to parks and lakes is how my family always spent Memorial Day. Parks in the metro have been open now for a while and right now we should all know the rules -- no jungle gyms, no sports, and only gather in groups of 10 or fewer people.

You can also start visiting NP Dodge Park again. Closed for more than a year after the Heartland Flood, on May 22 they’ll be opening the boat ramp and marina to the pubic.

Cookouts are also a common way people like to round out their Memorial Day weekend. Hot dogs and hamburgers surrounded by lots of people. But like everything else we’re going to have to tweak our usual routine.

Grilling-out at a park could be a nice change from staying home -- but don’t forget your social distancing and hygiene rules.

If you do decide to stay home, remember to keep crowds limited to 10 people and make sure you have enough space to spread out.

