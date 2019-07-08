House fire might have been triggered by fireworks

A Milford, Nebraska family escaped injury when their home went up in flames in a blaze that might have been touched off by fireworks.

The house burned in the early morning hours on the Fourth of July.

Amanda Gurnsey said, "I feel overwhelmed and grateful that we got out."

She says she woke up to the sound of the fire alarm and sprung into action getting all five girls out of the house.

"I was running towards the fire but then their bedrooms are back here. So towards the fire. So it was very crazy.”

Abbigail Gurnsey said, "I woke up to mom coming downstairs saying, 'Get up, get up. There's a fire. We have to get out of the house.'”

Gurnsey said fire inspectors believe it was started from fireworks they lit off earlier in the night.