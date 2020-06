Omaha Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday evening near 204th and F Streets.

At about 6:58 p.m. smoke and flames were seen by fire crews on approach from the home as the garage was engulfed in fire.

Officials at the scene said everyone at the house was able to escape to safety and no one was injured. The house next door was also damaged from the fire.

