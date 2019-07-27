Hotel employee dies and another hospitalized in Lincoln

Authorities in Lincoln say one man died and another became ill during an incident at the Marriott Hotel Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the hotel at 8th and R streets shortly before 4 p.m.

Officials said two employees had reportedly suffered from medical problems. One of them was not breathing.

One of the employees, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead. The other employee, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital.

Officials checked the building but could not come up with an immediate cause. They did say however that there is no threat to the public.