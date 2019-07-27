We are Local
Hotel employee found dead is identified as Lincoln work release inmate

Published: Jul. 27, 2019 at 6:43 PM CDT
Authorities have identified a man found dead at a Lincoln hotel Saturday as Craig Haynes, 49, an inmate on work release from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center.

A second man was hospitalized in the incident.

Emergency crews were called to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 8th and R streets shortly before 4 p.m. where two men were reportedly suffering medical issues and one was not breathing.

Haynes was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials checked the building but could not come up with an immediate cause. They did say however that there was no threat to the public.

Haynes, who worked at the hotel as part of a work release program, had been sentenced to 10-to-12 years out of Lancaster County for driving under the influence; operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest; false reporting; 3rd degree assault and making terroristic threats. He had a parole hearing set for January of 2020 and a tentative release date of November 11, 2020.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Correction: A previous version of this story contained an inaccurate description of the victim’s crime record.

