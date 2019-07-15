Hot weather prompts earlier solid waste collection in Council Bluffs

The rising heat this week is prompting some changes in the solid waste collection schedule in Council Bluffs.

Waste Connections will begin waste collection at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17; Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19.

Residents on Council Bluffs City waste services will need to set out their recycling, trash and yard waste by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.

Households with trash, recycling, or yard waste that is not collected on the scheduled collection day should call Waste Connections at 712 256-2288.