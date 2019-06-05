GRAPHIC: Horse carcasses dumped at Douglas County landfill

A routine trip to the Douglas County landfill led to a startling sight for one construction worker.

The carcasses of two dead horses dumped at the Douglas County landfill left Joel Yarbrough with a shocking image he can’t discard from his memory.

“The horses’ eyeballs were open, and it was just kind of disturbing having them watch me unload my stuff,” he said. “It gave me the creeps.”

Near noon on May 20, Yarbrough backed up a trailer to dump deck material and saw the dead horses as he got out of his pickup.

“You’re dumping those right next to where everyone else is dumping stuff,” he said.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture sent 6 On Your Side a statement, saying: “State statute allows transport of dead animal carcasses to a landfill with a permit. The operator of a landfill is not required to accept dead animals.”

The landfill is operated by the county’s private business partner waste management. A company spokesperson tells me animal carcasses are accepted here.

Yarbrough points out the landfill appears to have plenty of room.

“People unloading by and have to go to a separate area so why not make the people dumping dead horses or whatever is legal do it in a different spot,” he said.

While the dumping of dead animals is legal and allowed at the Douglas County landfill, Yarbrough said it violates his sense of dignity.

Douglas County Commissioner Marc Kraft said he will discuss the issue at a board committee meeting next week.

A respected horse expert, Genea Stoops of Hooves and Paws Rescue said there are no longer rendering plants in the area to take horse carcasses. She said if a landfill is the only option for horse owners, then a location away from the general public should be considered.

Spokeswoman Lisa Disbrow said the Pheasant Point Landfill accepts dead animals for disposal.

“Losing an animal on a ranch can be very difficult and heartbreaking,” she said. “The State of Nebraska allows for several different disposal methods for ranch animals including on-site burial or at a permitted landfill. Similar to other landfills, Pheasant Point receives dead animals for disposal, including ranch animals, as we are in an agricultural community.”