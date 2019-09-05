Hops helping smaller farms grow in Nebraska

In Nebraska agriculture, it can be hard to make it unless you run a big operation. So some mid-sized farmers are turning to specialty crops like hops to continue their family business.

(Lileana Pearson / WOWT)

Annette Wiles said her husband, Bruce, is a third-generation row farmer, but they knew with the size of their farm, they wouldn't be able to keep up growing only corn and soybeans.

"Today, for kids that are graduating from agriculture, your family either has to pretty much be in it and have a large number of acres and a large amount of big equipment — and then you're not even guaranteed to make a profit," Annette said.

So they decided to be some of the first major hop growers in the state.

Right now, the industry is still fairly small in Nebraska — but it's spreading. According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska produced 39 acres of hops in 2017. This year, the Wiles are growing 32 acres alone.

"As far as other growers in Nebraska, I don't know if there is anyone as large as us," Annette said.

The hops industry has boomed across the United States. UNL reports that in the last five years, there has been a 72% increase in production. A lot of that has to do with people outside the typical Pacific North West growing region, getting interested.

The Wiles are some fo those people and now supply to breweries all over the Midwest including Keg Creek just miles away in Glenwood, Iowa.

"Anytime you can make a good product and brag that it's local, that really helps you in the marketplace," co-owner of Keg Creek John Bueltel said.

Brueltel said he's never witnessed a demand for locally sourced goods like he's seen in the craft brewing industry.

If locally grown wasn't' enough, Annette said shes working on doing more. The majority of hop strains that are grown are native to the Northwest, and Anette wants to change that.

"We've actually found a lot of wild hops here in Nebraska and throughout the state, and we're working on developing a proprietary that would be conducive to the Midwest," Annette said.

Hops that are easier to grow, and with new unique flavors for patrons to enjoy.