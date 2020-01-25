Hope Lodge celebrate 2-years of serving patients, families

Hope Lodges are providing a place to stay for thousands of patients across the country including here in Omaha. Now they're celebrating their second anniversary of serving their community.

Being diagnosed with cancer is shocking. Planning to tackle it is a whole other hurdle.

“Us being from such a rural area, traveling is, of course, a long distance. How are you going to afford to stay at a hotel? Do we go back and forth,” said Grace Geiser-Fousek.

This year marks 2-years since Hope Lodge Nebraska opened in Omaha. Over that time, more than 2,000 patients have been served, saving families up to 3-million dollars.

Tucked behind Children's and Methodist hospitals, the American Cancer Society has given patients like Danny Geiser and his family a place to stay while receiving lifesaving treatment.

“I kept re-asking because it was too good to be true,” said Geiser.

Thankfully it's true. Danny and his sister Gina are from Cedar Rapids, Nebraska--two and a half hours away. He's getting radiation and chemotherapy at Methodist Hospital to treat throat cancer.

Family members have been staying with him at Hope Lodge since December.

“I wish I could take time off work the whole time but it doesn't work that way. Different family members take turns to come up here,” said Grace.

The rooms are spacious, includes a private bathroom and bedroom. All for free.

“Good people that are here are really appreciated by someone like me,” said Danny.

As Danny continues his treatment, he's looking forward to doing the simple things once again.

I want to ride a three-wheel motorcycle because and I can't ride a two-wheel anymore. Maybe get a slice of pizza with some Italian sausage,” said Danny.

We wish Danny the best as he continues treatment. The Hope Lodge is collecting household items like paper towels and toilet paper to stock their rooms.

If you want to help out you can drop those items at the Hope Lodge located off West Dodge Road.