Honey, I’m heading to Costco to buy a $400,000 ring

It seems Costco is for bargain hunters of all budgets.

The Costco website features several high-end rings.

The warehouse club reported a quarterly sales boost because of a customer who made a “significant diamond ring purchase, in the $400,000 range,” Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti told analysts Thursday on a conference call, Bloomberg reported.

The Costco website only lists one ring in that price range – a 10-carat diamond platinum solitaire for $419,999.99.

Just throw that in the cart with your bottled water, frozen burgers, trail mix and wine.

While Costco is known for those sorts of items, the chain has branched out and now offers everything from travel planning and mortgages to appliances and electronics.

In the end, the pricy solitaire gives you a nice option if you can’t decide whether to buy a house or a ring this month.

