Honduras president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández has said he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hernández said in a television message late Tuesday that over the weekend he began feeling some discomfort and on Tuesday received the test results.

He said it was part of the risk that comes with the job.

Hernández said his symptoms are light and that he’s already starting to feel better. He said he had started what he called the “MAIZ treatment,” which stands for microdacyn, azithromycin, ivermectin and zinc.

He said his wife is asymptomatic and two people who work with them are also infected.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.