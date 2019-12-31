Homicide victim remembered as Omaha murder rate climbs

As 2019 comes to an end, deadly crime is rising. Over the past five years homicides have declined but violence over the weekend brought Omaha to 22 murders on the year matching last year's total.

Homicide victim Johnton Banks was remembered in a prayer walk Monday evening.

Three days after Johnton Banks was shot and killed on his front doorstep a prayer walk was held Monday in his honor and in the hope of stemming gun violence.

As Banks was shot outside a home near 30th and Stone there were children inside. One was injured by broken glass.

Christmastime for the family now has a different meaning. The light of their lives has gone out.

"We out here in the cold with you because we care about you," was the message from those on the prayer walk.

Johnton Banks was 23-years-old when his life ended.

Precious Williams, his best friend and cousin, said, "He didn't believe in violence. Violence was not his resort. Talking it out and hugging it out was him. That was my best friend."

When Williams arrived at the scene of the gunfire on Friday night her cousin was already dead. Her nieces and nephews inside, shaken.

Banks was Omaha's 22nd homicide victim of 2019.

Pastor Bruce Williams said, "This is the fifth homicide in December after going a whole month-and-a-half going without one."

Police have no suspects yet. They are relying on witnesses who might have seen something.

With one day left in 2019, Pastor Williams hopes Omaha won't be ringing in the New Year with another homicide.