Homicide victim found in North Platte pond has been identified

North Platte Police have identified the person found deceased in a pond on March 3 as a 42-year-old woman from Greeley, Colorado.

Police said Kimberly Ermi did not have any connections to the North Platte area. Her family has been notified.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing and the autopsy reports are not yet completed. Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact the North Platte Police Department.

Members of the North Platte Police Department and North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of East State Farm Road for a potential drowning around 8:15 a.m. on March 3. Upon arrival, first responders located a deceased female in a pond.

The victim was recovered by the Lincoln County Dive Team.

According to Chief Dan Hudson, Walmart Security does periodic checks around the pond and found the body.