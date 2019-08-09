Homicide statistics drop in Omaha despite recent shooting

Despite shooting Thursday night, The Omaha Police Department is reporting a dramatic drop in homicides in the first half of this year.

In the first 6 months of 2019, there have been 9 homicides in Omaha, in the first 6 months of 2018, there were 18, according to Captain Steve Cerveny with the OPD.

“It’s basically the result of a lot of hard work by homicide detectives and a lot of cooperation with the community,” said Cerveny.

According to Cerveny, Chief Todd Schmaderer has been engaging the department into the community more. The PACE program for police and children is an example.

“Through cultivating those positive relationships we're able to allow people to feel comfortable coming to us and relaying a lot of valuable information,” said Cerveny.

Cerveny credits the community for helping them get ahead of crime with valuable information.

"That type of information and trust is critical when it comes to investigations, especially investigations like homicides,” said Cerveny.

The captain also noted it's important for people to report any information on an incident to police even if you think that information has already been reported. He said don't assume they already have that information.

