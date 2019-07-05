Homeowners taking street repairs into their own hands

Homeowners are taking matters into their own hands, filling the potholes that have plagued the metro.

Citizens like Bob Marble, can’t wait for a city response for his street near 80th and Pacific.

“I’ve always been raised that if you want something done, if you can’t find anybody to do it, you got to do it yourself. I think this is a great cause,” said Marble.

Neighbors like Joe Frost, appreciate Marble’s efforts and is worried about kids biking these trials.

Marble paid $9 for a bag of cold patch to fill the potholes, looked up a video on google, and then fixed the street himself.

Austin Rowser, an Omaha street maintenance engineer said “It’s very commendable they’re helping themselves. Under the city’s policy the property owners are responsible for the long term serviceability and maintenance of non-standard pavements.”

The city will pitch in on substandard streets that still show signs of life.