Homeowners offer a warning after house fire

We’re gradually seeing a little more light shed on a fire that broke out in a home near 50th and Leavenworth early Friday morning.

Stephen Weeks' surveillance video captures house fire at 50th and Leavenworth

The dramatic moments when the flames shot up were caught on camera from a home surveillance system across the street.

The owners of the house at the center of all this say they're thankful for the people aboard a party bus that rolled by at an opportune time.

Pots and containers, common to porches, put an uncommon series of events in motion Friday. The owners of the home where the fire broke out say that dirt in one of their pots was the culprit in the frightening event that unfolded.

Joel and Jean Hanson said the cause of their house fire was the result of something they and many other have done before.

Joel says he enjoys a cigar every few weeks and he put one out in the flower pot dirt Friday then dropped it in an air-tight bottle.

Nearly 10 hours later they say the hot ash left in the pot eventually set the fertilizer on fire.

Video from a surveillance camera across the street shows how quickly the flames erupted and the party bus full of people that stopped to help them.

That help was an act of kindness that the Hansons say they won't forget.

Jean said, "They were really worried. We had one cat left inside that we couldn't get to and they said 'I'll go get your cat', and I said ‘no, you cannot go inside the house you just cannot do that.’"

The Hansons said a chemical in to the flower pot had smoldered for hours before finally igniting the fire.

There were no injuries.