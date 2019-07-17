Homeowner suspects ‘brazen’ coyote entered through doggy door, killed dog

A homeowner lost his dog after a coyote got into his house through his pet door. His other dog was seriously hurt.

Scott Goodling said a coyote came into his home through his doggy door and attacked his dog, Murphy, on Friday night.

It’s a second time Murphy has been attacked by a coyote, Goodling said, and Murphy has stitches everywhere.

“He’s lucky to be alive. I mean, what dog survives two coyote attacks?” he said.

His 10-year-old malty-poo Sally is missing, and he suspects the coyote took her.

“She’s just the sweetest little dog, and she was just carried away. She is very tiny,” Goodling said.

A neighbor’s security video caught a pack of coyotes in the neighborhood around the same time Goodling’s dogs were attacked. The neighbor said his cat was killed by a coyote.

“Over the past year, they’ve really increased in numbers and especially became more brazen and bold,”Goodling said.

The neighborhood now wants city leaders to do something about the roaming coyotes.

