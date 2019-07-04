Homeowner offers warning about fireworks threat

A homeowner is warning others after fireworks started a fire overnight on the side of his home.

It happened in Sarpy County. The homeowner says they were shooting off fireworks Wednesday night and he dunked the used ones in water like he always does.

He says he usually leaves them out overnight but instead he threw them away in a large trash bin next to his home. Just hours later he woke up to the smoke alarms going off and flames running up the side of his garage.

He rushed to put the fire out with a hose but it spread quickly before fire crews could get there.

“I don't have words. When I think about what it could have been and in a way I'm grateful and I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else. And I encourage anybody doing fireworks, leave them out. Don't put them in the garbage.”

The fire tore through the side wall of the home and into the ceiling of the garage. Those will need to be replaced but we're told no one was hurt.