Homemade explosive found in Lincoln park

Authorities recovered a homemade explosive device from a Lincoln park on Saturday.

Officials were called to Edenton South Park on a report of a suspicious device. It was found by a father who was playing with his children at the park.

Officers arrived at the scene at around 10:30 a.m. and found the explosive. Lincoln Fire and Rescue was then called to dispose of the device.

According to Fire Inspector Chuck Schweitzer, the device was "very dangerous" and was meant to do some harm.