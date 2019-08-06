Homeless shelter teams up with first responders to circulate "crisis cards"

The Stephen Center has teamed up with first responders to create “crisis cards” to support homeless people with problems they may face.

These cards include web addresses, phone numbers, and locations of organizations that specialize in assisting impoverished people.

According to the Stephen Center press release, many people are unaware of their options when facing a difficult situation or lack the means to find these options. These cards are designed to help bring awareness to those assisting homeless populations and those in need.

The Stephen Center printed 2000 cards for first responders to refer to. Their goal is for others in the community to partner or sponsor them for future iterations. They plan to multiply the circulation of the cards to whatever degree is necessary to meet the needs of homeless people in the community.

Visit their website for more information.

