Homeless man, Humane Society at odds over adopted dog in Fremont

Social media controversy stirs in Fremont, Nebraska after harsh words are directed at the Humane Society there for taking a dog away from a homeless man.

Buck is a 2-year-old black lab with as much energy as you can imagine.

Buck has been temporarily adopted with conditions.

On Tuesday, the Humane Society director had to go get him from the owner.

A homeless man named Kelly had a dog named Ernie living on the street with him.

Ernie died a few months ago.

The staff knew how important Ernie was so they worked with him to get another dog. In order to keep Buck though, he needed to prove he had a home and a handle on the new dog.

According to police, Kelly has been evicted from the house he claimed to be staying.

Days after the adoption, he was found outside on the corner of the Walmart lot with Buck under a blanket with no foo din sight.

The Humane Society Director says they had to no choice but to take the dog back.

Tamar Reed with the Dodge County Humane Society said, "We want to make sure our animals go into a safe and loving environment -- with food, shelter, and water. Those are the basic requirements of having an animal. Unfortunately, right now in his situation, Kelly doesn't have that any longer."

From talking with those involved in the homeless community, Kelly prefers the street, even with the offer of shelters.

As for Buck, the Humane Society says that’s not a good fit for a number of reasons including the lab being used to a house with children from the previous owner.

