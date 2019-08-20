Home Instead unveils new foundation to raise millions for growing senior population

Tuesday is National Senior Citizens Day and one local company decided to start something new to help seniors who are struggling.

Home Instead began in Omaha 25-years ago to assist seniors who didn’t want to leave home.

According to the census, for the first time in history, there are more people over 60 than those under the age of five.

According to researchers, 40 percent of middle-class Americans are at risk of poverty in retirement. Only one percent of grant dollars go to senior-related causes.

The founders of Home Instead started a foundation to help raise millions for this growing senior population.

"We're asking people to join us in tipping the scales for seniors. As we support them for more financial resources -- basic things like food, clothing, housing, and transportation. The little things go a long way for seniors and we're trying to raise the level of support for seniors in those regards," said Paul Hogan, Co-founder of the company.

Home Instead has also started a website to encourage the rest of us with weekly assignments for seniors, such as holding a door for a senior or saying hello. According to the company, it’s the hope that creates a pathway to volunteer.

