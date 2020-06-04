Holy Name building homes in North Omaha in hopes of change

For years, the Holy Name Housing Corporation has been helping to improve North Omaha neighborhoods one home at a time. Their work crews have been very busy building homes on land that was once just an empty lot.

This Holy Name Housing Development is a welcome addition to this tight-knit North Omaha neighborhood.

“Very close-knit. I mean, when my mother passed away my neighbor Beverly said, ‘I’m your mom now,’” said Caerhl Irey, who lives across the street from the construction.

This Adams Park neighborhood is like a family and it’s changing.

Caerhl says with new homes being built on the block, things are changing for the better.

“When I moved in all of that was just an empty lot -- nothing there. They maybe mowed it once or twice a year. I guess there had been some houses that either burned down or got tore down years and years ago,” she said.

Caerhl is having a visit with her neighbor. Victoria Wagner says there is a Holy Name home on her block and it’s changed her neighborhood.

“I kind of see it as a renaissance, how we’re getting more kids and there’s just more life out in our streets,” Victoria said.

Mike Gawley is the executive director of the Holy Name Housing Corporation. He believes Holy Name is doing more than building up neighborhoods in North Omaha.

“That’s really what we’re trying to do. That’s the end game -- in the long term we need more housing in North Omaha, that way we can bring more services; more grocery stores, better transportation to North Omaha,” he said.

Caerhl and Victoria are excited about what’s going on across the street. They’re not only waiting on their neighborhood to change, but they also hope it’s the beginning of a change in their community.

Officials tell us there are 12 new homes under construction in the Adams Park area.

They should be complete by late summer early fall. The homes will be for rent to families who meet the financial guidelines.

Holy name officials say right now they are busy working to build 40 new homes in the North Omaha area.