Holy Name Church hosts longest-running fish fry Fridays through Lent

For 39 years one Omaha church has been, you could say, the leader in fish fries

Holy Name has become a tradition along with the deep-fried Alaskan Pollock, fries, and slaw. It hosts the longest-running fish fry in the city.

Thousands of people show up to Holy Name every Friday during Lent for a fundraising fish fry.

Volunteer James Goodman calls it the busiest restaurant in Omaha 7 nights a year.

“This is the original fish fry in Omaha, we have been doing to longer and better than anyone else, we have the best fish, we fry 18,000 pounds throughout the year, 10,000 patrons, 7 nights,” said Goodman.

All the money raised goes back to Holy Name school and church. And it gives children the opportunity to learn the value of volunteering. They enjoy it, 16-year old Alex Nsengiiyumva once attended Holy Name the fish fry brought him back.

“Something about here makes you want to come back and its fun and I enjoy ...I like the community here, It feels like home,” said Nsengiiyumva.

If you missed this fish fry there are more through the city including at Holy Name every Friday through Lent.

