Holidays in the Old Market kickoff canceled due to weather

The Holidays in the Old Market kickoff for Tuesday night will be canceled due to forecasted weather, but activities through the rest of the weekend are expected continue as scheduled.

Although the event is canceled, Mayor Jean Stothert still encourages anyone looking for some holiday cheer to head to the Old Market to see the lights anytime or get some holiday shopping done on Saturday, Nov. 30th for Small Business Saturday.

"This year, while the Gene Leahy Mall is under construction, the Old Market becomes the centerpiece of our Omaha tradition — the Holiday Lights Festival," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement. "Thank you to the Old Market Association and the Downtown Improvement District for spreading holiday cheer and excitement."

During the biggest shopping weekend of the year, residents are also encouraged to spend time in the Old Market during Small Business Saturday to encourage locals to shop local to benefit the community.

"This Saturday, Nov. 30, will be a great day to visit the Old Market for holiday shopping. It's Small Business Saturday, and the local store owners are planning holiday specials and events," Mayor Stothert said in a statement. "Small Business Saturday has become part of the Thanksgiving weekend shopping tradition. I hope you will support our local businesses. They create jobs and boost the local economy."

On Saturday, the Old Market will also have a magician, petting zoo, and free rides on Ollie the Trolley; with special visitors from Disney's "Frozen" and, of course, Santa Claus.