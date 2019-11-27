Holiday travel to reunite millions of families this weekend

During the holidays all traffic runs one way from points across the nation, heading home. For some, it’s been too long, and for others, the holiday doesn’t start until their loved ones arrive.

Source: Pixabay / MGN

Rose Gensichen waits for her identical twin sister’s incoming flight from Denver. The two live states apart for work.

Down the hall, a familiar face catches her eye.

When asked if she was surprised to see her sister she says, “Very surprised considering I didn’t tell her I was changing my flight since it got delayed and it was supposed to come yesterday because of weather.”

Another family at Eppley Airfield is awaiting an emotional reunion.

Cheryl Hellstron is being reunited with her son who’s in the military and who she hasn’t seen in two years.

“It’s been kind of a bad year, I got cancer and all of my kids are gonna be here and I got a wonderful husband,” said Hellston.

Hellstron was diagnosed with cancer in February and has been in and out of treatments. She hasn’t been able to see her military son, his wife, or her granddaughter in two years.

“I’ve had surgery and chemo and I’m gonna have some more surgery so hopefully this will take care of everything,” said Hellstron.

First, there was a wave, then a tight hug, and then even some more tears.

Just two families of millions across the country flying home to reunite with loved ones.

Experts say 31.6 million people will fly during this holiday weekend, the busiest day being Sunday.