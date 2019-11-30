Holiday shopping spotlight moves to Small Business Saturday

Black Friday is in the holiday shopping wake and small business took center stage Saturday.

A local coffee store hosted some pop-up shops to treat their customers as part of Small Business Saturday, a day that puts local enterprise in the spotlight.

Suzanne Gates was shopping local and said, "People put a lot of passion into their craft, right? So it's good to support that. When you see something you connect with, it's great to bring that local artist into your home and make that part of your life."

Zen Coffee Company, a local, has been doing this pop-up event for three years now to support other local businesses just starting out or that have been in business for a few years.

Four vendors were housed inside of Zen on Saturday: Wonton Jons; Creative Graces; August Plum and the Anastasia Co.

Anastasia owner Jillian McClenahan said, “I'm so grateful for the Omaha community and how supportive the city is of makers. I honestly wouldn't be where I am without this amazing community."

This weekend is one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. Malls were packed with Black Friday shoppers but Saturday focused on the small business.

Jillian said, "Small Business Saturday is really cool, how a lot of us get together and rally around each other and support each other. And really promote small businesses and bring more awareness to that. And how important it is to shop local."

Shopping local means more than just a purchase to many of these business owners.

Zen Coffee owner Abby McLeay said, “Not only just supporting a small mom & pop shop, it is families, it is their kids. But it's also being able to support that dream."

Zen Coffee Company's small business event ended but the momentum carried on with a number of small business events in the Old Market.