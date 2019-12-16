Mail carriers warn of approaching deadline for holiday packages

Christmas is just nine days away and unless you're Santa Claus you can't wait until Christmas Eve to deliver gifts.

Kelly Bohlmen is the owner of the boutique Everything Kelly B.

She opened the store out of her basement four years ago and the holidays are some of her busiest times.

Bohlmen sent out most of her packages for customers a few days ago but there are still some left.

"We do have some overlapping orders that we are getting out on the last day," Bohlmen said.

She's not the only one feeling the weight of the upcoming holiday.

Mitchell Parrish is the Bellevue postmaster, folks have been coming in and out of his facility all day.

"Each carrier delivers, on a normal given day they deliver probably about 60 to 100 packages," Parrish said. "During this time of year, they will deliver between 200 and 300 packages each."

With a little over a week left until Christmas, these postal elves added another delivery day.

"We do deliver on Sundays leading up to Christmas. Yesterday we delivered 3,200 packages each," Parrish added.

FedEx tells 6 news today is the last day to get your gifts delivered with their standard ground shipping.

The same goes for USPS.

"Our standard mail product, it's going to be tough," Parrish said. "Unless it's only going a short distance, it's going to be tough to get it there."

There are other options though, like priority or first class shipping.

First-class mail needs to be in the post office by December 20th to make the Christmas deadline.

Priority or priority mail express has a little more wiggle room with those deadlines falling on December 21st and 23rd respectively.

"But pretty much the 20th we gotta have it if we are going to have it there on time," Parrish said.

Once Bohlmen is finished packing up these clothes, she'll be heading off to a shipping facility herself.

"You just want to make sure that you're getting it to people so that it's, you know, there for them to open on Christmas morning," Bohlmen said.

In order to make your post office experience quicker and easier, Parrish advises customers to pack up their gifts and have the labels already filled out.