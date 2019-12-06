Holiday porch pirates at large; residents look for delivery alternatives

Porch pirates are on the move in the metro area and these thieves are causing a lot of holiday stress for families.

Christmas gifts from L.L Bean and Target swiped from the front porch at 40th and Burt Thursday afternoon. The homeowner, Kevin Kuzelka watched it all from work on his smartphone.

“I got the notification on my phone while it was happening,” said Kuzelka.

He immediately called the police, but they just missed the two thieves.

“It looked like they were on foot and had other packages before they hit ours. Hopefully, they get caught, that’s the main thing,” said Kuzelka.

Omaha Police say they expect to see this happen every holiday season and even out in the open, in the middle of the afternoon.

“The problem is convenience. These thieves will target neighborhoods driving around for packages. Some will follow trucks and snatch it. They can be gone in just a few seconds,” said officer Joe Nickerson with the OPD.

Which is why OPD suggests security cameras in case you do fall victim. It gives officers something to follow up on, by possibly identifying and locating thieves by face or license plates if the video is clear enough.

“It looks like they grabbed what they could and got out quick so I’m not sure,” said Kuzelka. “I think sending stuff to work is better moving forward.”

A lesson learned that the credit card companies will be able to replace.

Police tell us officers on patrol do keep an eye out for this crime. More people are finding alternatives to having packages shipped to their homes, like safer drop-off sites. If you do have them shipped home, now is the time to rely on trusting neighbors who will keep an eye out for it. Or, leave unique instructions for the driver, like leave it out back, or behind an object.

