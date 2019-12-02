Don’t decorate your pet’s innards. Use a little care with those holiday trimmings. They can pose a threat to curious critters.

Holiday decorations can pose threats to your pets.

Lots of decorations can find their way around the house at this time of year and you’ll need to keep an eye on them. If your pets sample them, they could prove dangerous.

Dogs love to investigate. And the way many of them do it is with their mouths. If your dog likes to get into the trash, your tote bag or anything not nailed down, chances are you've pulled a few items out of his mouth.

And if your cat likes dangling tinsel, you've done the same for her.

That’s the sort of thing that led to a Superball being removed from a terrier over at the Humane Society. Their vet team has also removed a needle and thread from a cat.

Socks, pieces of toys, bones, even hair ties and ribbons are hazards to your pet.

If your pet ends up ingesting these things he or she can end up with a bowel obstruction or gastrointestinal blockage. Basically a blockage that prevents solids and liquids from passing through your pet's intestinal tract. This can lead to dehydration of your cat or dog, death of the intestinal tissue, perforation, and sepsis.

Symptoms include:



Vomiting

Weakness

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Dehydration

Bloating

If you find your pet chewing on something he shouldn't be and then exhibiting symptoms, get him or her to your vet.

While they might be able to make your pet vomit, or help him pass the object, they might also need to go in after it with either an endoscope or surgically.

Prevention is key so try to keep items that might entice him or her out of reach or behind closed doors. That way your holiday surprise isn't a visit to the emergency vet and the bill that follows.