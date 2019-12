The Holiday Lights Festival’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks will be celebrated at a new location this year.

The spectacular will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. The fireworks will be shot off near the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

According to a release free parking is available to see the show up close in lots A, B, and C of the CHI Health Center. Additional parking information can be found on the Holiday Lights website.