Holiday Lights Festival moving to Old Market this year

With Gene Leahy Mall under construction, the annual Holiday Lights Festival will move to the Old Market this year, organizers said Tuesday.

The lights display and accompanying events have been a holiday tradition in Omaha for 20 years.

This year's festival starts Dec. 1. Venues are still being finalized, organizers said in a release Tuesday, but past festivals have included activities at the Omaha Children's Museum, Omaha Police Department Horse Barn, the Durham Museum, W. Dale Clark Public Library, and Joslyn Art Museum.

The New Year's Eve fireworks are expected to take place in a new downtown location as well; the public will be asked to gather in MECA Lot B near the CHI Health Center for the best views.

Sounds of the Season will feature performances by area choral groups and musicians in the Old Market.

The Capitol District Ice Rink is expected to return this year, with some proceeds benefiting the Food Bank of the Heartland as part of the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign. Visitors will also be encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and household goods as well as make monetary donations during the drive to collect enough food and donations for more than 2 million meals.