Holes in neighborhood earth still generate worlds of fear

It looked like a tour through the Fantastic Caverns as Six on Your Side first went spelunking in a neighborhood street undermined by runoff. The developer promised action by mid-September. It’s mid-September.

Curiosity could kill a cat or a child near 69th and Northern Hills near Omaha.

One homeowner told us that was the worry three weeks ago. “Well, if I was a little kid, I’m sure I’d go play under there. You wouldn’t know the inherent dangers.”

Developer Keith Edquist declined an on-camera interview but said, “I’m concerned about the safety issues and I’m going to monitor those until an engineer can say who is at fault with that drainage issue."

Homeowner Andy Mayer said, “Yes, some kind of an engineer who can look at it and tell us if this is all done correctly and we’re not back next spring with the same problem only worse.”

On Friday, Edquist piled dirt on the edge a third time but homeowners aren’t satisfied.

Donna Mayer said, “I told him this is a band aid. This is not a fix.”

The developer said the street is safe but it won’t be in another six months if somebody doesn’t deal with it and he points a finger at builder Sudbeck Homes for drainage off lots. Sudbeck has declined comment.

The biggest gap along the road has been filled but what’s under the surface is what worries people who drive on the street. “Not only ourselves but any kind of trash trucks, snow removal vehicles - I mean things way heavier than we drive,” Kevin Lode said. “Who knows what could happen down here.”

Though backfilling halfway down Friday the developer promised to finish the job by Monday.

Though grateful their concerns haven’t been ignored, people living on or near the private street want a designed fix. They say an engineer needs to dive into the undermining.

Sudbeck Homes did send Six on Your Side a city report stating the developer should have formed a Homeowners Association long ago to handle infrastructure problems. Developer Keith Edquist said he couldn’t force homeowners to organize and collect fees.