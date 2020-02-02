Hockey creates special mother-son bond

Most parents with children involved with athletics have experienced a scenario where the child doesn't want to discuss their sport with someone who doesn't play it.

Melissa Nguyen defends the goal during Operation Hockey Mom at Grover Ice in Omaha.

That happened to Melissa Nguyen when her son Tyler told her to learn hockey or they couldn't talk about it.

”I think sometimes he regrets telling me that because I don’t think he actually thought I’d go through with it,” Nguyen said.

She got herself into learn-to-skate classes, and soon after she started Operation Hockey Mom.

It's a Sunday night program where women can go to Grover Ice from 7 to 8 p.m. to learn and play hockey.

She says the response has been great and has helped her improve.

Now, Nguyen plays goalie on a coed team and plays in traveling tournaments.

"I think it’s really cool,” said Tyler about his mom playing hockey.

The sixth grader says he loves that his mom plays goalie because it's one of the tougher positions to play, and he has someone to defend the net when he practices at home.

"I have a new appreciation, if anything, for it, but he knows I understand when it’s a tough game, I get it, but he knows when he doesn’t give it his all, I get it too,” Nguyen said. “There’s something to be said about your kid banging on the glass when you have a good save, and he’s pretty proud of me and I like that.”

